Blue Jay volleyball helping Seniors ‘figure out who they are’ – Jamestown Sun

JAMESTOWN — Some things are beyond description.

Take, for instance, the Jamestown High School volleyball team.

On Thursday afternoon, there were five or six Blue Jays on the floor of a hallway trying to figure out what their favorite Snacks were called.

Other players chatted with Assistant Coach Faith Porter about the challenges of throwing elbow pads in with a load of laundry which somehow transpired into a discussion about the American Sign Language (ASL) sign for “turtle.”

Breanna Oettle, not phased by the six other conversations going on around her, was explaining to another group of players why she doesn’t like candles.

What’s the natural transition for news like that?

Obviously, it was convincing head swimming and diving Coach Ben Smith to try his hand at the limbo.

Other topics included:

Kinley Anderson’s hair, sickness, the University of North Dakota vs. North Dakota State University, Volunteer Coach Downey Huynh and birthdays.

Over all of the talking and laughing, you could hear Bernadette Newman, Rylee Joseph and Haylie Hakanson cheering and yelling compliments at their younger teammates who had just shown up for the start of practice.

That is what they call “The Blue Jay effect.”

“We just care about each other,” Joseph, a senior defensive specialist, said. “There’s always someone looking out for you, saying ‘hi,’ giving you a smile. We don’t ever have to force people to be nice to each other, it just happens.”

It’s been that way since the six seniors, Joseph, Oettle, Newman, Hakanson, Benet Fronk and Aspyn Peterson, have been a part of the program.

“We have a good ratio of fun and hard work,” Hakanson said. “We’re always working hard but we’re always having fun. Being with (coach Sara Hegerle) over the years, she teaches you that everyone wants to win, but volleyball is just a game, It isn’t life and death. It helps you relax in those pressure situations. I think it makes us different from some other programs.”

Joseph, Fronk, Peterson and Oettle have been playing volleyball together since they were in elementary school. Newman was introduced to the crew her freshman year after transferring in from the Fargo Shanley program. Hakanson was staunchly against the idea of ​​joining volleyball until Hegerle finally convinced her the summer before her freshman year.

Breanna Oettle returned to her senior year as a serving specialist and defensive specialist for Jamestown High School. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

“We’ve all just grown up together,” Joseph said. “We play a lot of sports together but even in the Springtime — when we’re kind of divided — we all come together and do things together and support each other in our separate sports.

“Of course, we didn’t grow up with Birdie (Newman) but she fit right along with us,” she said. “Everything just kind of melded together because she’s awesome. It just worked out perfectly.”

Joseph and Newman have been solely a part of the Blue Jay varsity roster since their junior year while Peterson and Hakanson have been varsity team members since their 10th-grade season. Fronk and Oettle were named to the varsity squad this fall.

“Our personalities matched up really well,” Hakanson said. “I didn’t talk to Benet before this year but now she’s one of my closest friends. The team just does that to you.”

Hegerle has been the head of the Blue Jay volleyball program since 2010 which means she has been the primary Guiding force for this year’s seniors’ volleyball Careers but in the 12 years spent standing on the sidelines at Jerry Meyer Arena, Hegerle has done more than critique her setters’ style, her hitters’ swing and passers’ stances.

“She makes us feel like it’s more important to treat each other better than win,” Fronk said.

It can be tough for high school teams not to engage in drama especially when personalities clash but in the Blue Jay gym, Fronk said that if there is ever any drama between players, the coaches have encouraged players to resolve issues directly.

“We talk a lot about what’s really important in the grand scheme of things,” Joseph said. “Having drama or little fights is just so minuscule compared to what we are working for as a team. So we address it right away with that person and don’t dance around the problem. We take care of it right away.

“We can carry that type of stuff in some of the other sports we play where we might not have it provided to us by our coaches,” she said. “Then we can also support our teammates in other sports and they can continue it in their other sports, and it would just be a huge Domino effect.”

Jamestown’s Haylie Hakanson has been a main defender at the net for the Blue Jays volleyball team. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

Hegerle started coaching in 1992 coaching volleyball Camps and JO volleyball. Her first high school coaching job was at St. Paul Academy in 1994 where she was the head coach for the junior varsity squad. Prior to coming to Jamestown, Hegerle was located in Marshall, Minnesota, where she was the 9th grade and JO coach.

A decade of Hegerle’s experience and more laid-back approach to coaching has resulted in not only three regional titles, eight trips to the state tournament and one state title, but also a truckload of young ladies with the tools they need to take on life after high school.

“I think this program has just made me into a Kinder person,” Hakanson said. “There are always good leaders here and that has taught me how to lead others well and what I can do to pour into them and be a role model for them.”

Seniors, varsity squad preparing for WDA tournament this weekend

The Seniors along with the other nine members of the Blue Jay varsity roster are deep in the preparation phase for the 2022 West Region volleyball tournament this week. The tourney is scheduled to run Nov. 10-12 at Dickinson High School. Jamestown earned the No. 2 seed and will face 7th-seeded Minot in the tournament quarterfinals at 6 pm

The Jays are pretty confident heading into the tournament as the team ended the regular season with a 3-2 win over Bismarck High on Nov. 1.

“We’re 4-0 with five-set matches compared to last year when we just couldn’t finish,” Hakanson said. “This year, since we are finishing, that just builds confidence. I think we are just going into WDAs with the Mindset that if we play Blue Jay volleyball we can beat any team there.”

Hegerle’s Squad finished the regular season with a 17-3 conference and 29-5 overall record. Jamestown earned WDA Team of the Week honors last week having won four of its last five matches and 11 of its last 12. Jamestown’s lone loss in that stretch came against Century on Oct. 19.

Newman is leading her team in total kills with 214 while Hakanson has slammed down 174 against WDA opponents. Fronk is averaging more than four kills per set while Oettle, a defensive specialist, has drilled five from the back row.

Peterson has dropped a Massive 347 digs her senior season. Newman has nine digs to go before she hits the 200 mark. Joseph has eclipsed the 150 dig mark while Oettle has popped up 66. Newman is leading the Jays in service aces with 29. Joseph has tacked on 19 aces while Oettle and Peterson both have notched 11 aces.

“Obviously we want to leave a Trophy in the case but on the other side of things, I want these Younger girls to understand that this program is about so much more than volleyball,” Joseph said.

“This is where you create your foundation, where you create relationships and where you start trying to figure out who you are,” she said. “This program has played a big role in all of us starting to figure out who we are, how we work best and how we work best with others. I want people to cherish that.”