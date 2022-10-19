Blue Jackets win over Vancouver Canucks on Gavrikov’s overtime goal

Two 0-3 teams took the ice at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, with both teams desperate to break their season-opening skids and come away with the win.

Although the Vancouver Canucks (0-3-1) led 2-0 after the first period, the Blue Jackets (1-3-0) came to life in the second period and brought a level of resiliency they didn’t have in their first three games of the season. Forward Justin Danforth batted a puck out of the air for the Jackets’ first goal with under five minutes left in the second period.

Early in the third period, defenseman Zach Werenski tied the game, but the Canucks struck back just 42 seconds later on a deflected goal off Bo Horvat’s leg. It was the kind of goal that would’ve doomed the Jackets just days ago, but Tuesday, forward Johnny Gaudreau took over on a Solo Rush that he capped with a wraparound goal to tie the game again, this time at three goals apiece.

