Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4 in overtime behind Gavrikov’s goal

Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4 in overtime behind Gavrikov’s goal

For the second straight home game, the Blue Jackets beat the Philadelphia Flyers but with a potentially significant injury cost.

The Jackets led Tuesday’s game 2-0 and 4-2 but allowed the Flyers to come back and tie the game with two goals in the first 10 minutes of the third period, after losing defenseman Jake Bean and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to injuries in the second period

But in overtime, Vladislav Gavrikov scored his second overtime goal of the season to lift the Jackets (5-9-1) to a 5-4 win, their second win in three games.

“We had some good minutes,” Captain Boone Jenner said. “It wasn’t perfect at times. They had their push a couple times. We’re up twice and they come back and tie it. It’s going to happen, but it’s a good way to stay with it and find a way to win once they pushed back.”

Sean Kuraly opened the scoring at 12:36 of the first period. He collected a rebound from Gavrikov’s shot and brought the puck out to the right circle before sending a wrist shot towards the net that skipped through Flyers defenseman Justin Braun and past goaltender Carter Hart.

Nov 15, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) celebrates his second goal of the game during the third period of the NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets won 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

The Jackets took a 2-0 lead on a power-play goal from Jenner 5:36 into the second period, but the ongoing injury woes appeared again just a few minutes later. Bean, already playing a larger role with both Zach Werenski and Nick Blankenburg out of the lineup, was checked into the boards and left the ice in pain at the 7:56 mark of the second period.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button