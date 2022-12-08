Blue Hose Men’s Golf Announces 2023 Spring Schedule

CLINTON, SC — Presbyterian College men’s golf program and head coach Thomas Addison have announced their 2023 spring schedule. The Blue Hose will compete in six tournaments including the Big South Championship throughout the spring season.

“We are looking forward to getting things going again this spring,” Addison said “The tournaments we are participating in are very familiar to the team. Each event will challenge us with strong fields and top-notch golf courses. I am looking forward to continuing to build on the success we had this fall.”

The Blue Hose begin the spring season at the Wexford Intercollegiate at the Wexford Plantation Golf Club in Hilton Head, SC, February 20-21.

Presbyterian competes in three tournaments in the month of March. The Blue Hose begin the month at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate at the Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, SC, March 6-7. Then, the Blue Hose play in the Bash at the Beach at the Surf Club in Myrtle Beach, SC, March 13-14. Presbyterian concludes the month of March at the ECU Intercollegiate at the Brook Valley Country Club in Greenville, NC, March 20-21.

In April, the Blue Hose finish the regular season at the Wofford Invitational at the Spartanburg Country Club in Spartanburg, SC, April 3-4. Then, the Presbyterian competes in the Big South Championship at The Patriot Club in Ninety Six, SC, April 16-19.

This past fall, the Blue Hose recorded two top-seven finishes including finishing third at the Golfweek Fall Challenge in mid-September.