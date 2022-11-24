Blue Hills football claims Mayflower division crown by beating BP

CANTON — The record wasn’t quite as impressive as it was last year because, quite frankly, things didn’t come as easily for the Blue Hills High football team this fall.

The Warriors tasted defeat seven times and only posted back-to-back wins once. They also didn’t get to win another small-school state vocational crown. But, as usual with this program, they kept working hard and eventually got rewarded.

Junior Caiden Montas ran 14 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns, and senior Jake Reissfelder pitched in with a big night himself (16 carries for 133 yards) as Blue Hills pulled away in the second half to beat Bristol-Plymouth, 34-18, it’s Thanksgiving Eve.

The Warriors, who ended up 5-7 after going 11-2 in 2021, could celebrate two Achievements on this night — they got to keep the holiday Trophy for another year and they were crowned Champions of the Mayflower Athletic Conference Large Vocational Division. Blue Hills finished 4-0 in league play; BP (6-4 overall) wound up 3-1.

Blue Hills running back Caiden Montas Rushes the ball during the annual Thanksgiving game against Bristol-Plymouth.

“Really special,” Blue Hills second-year Coach Ed Madden said. “It was a good night.”

“It feels amazing,” agreed Reissfelder, who lives in Dedham. “Being a senior, going out like this, there’s no better way. Unfortunately, we couldn’t be in the (voke) Bowl again, but we’ve battled hard all year. We made it happen Tonight and that’s all I’m Thanks for.”

