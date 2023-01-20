Blue Devils, Storm advance to final

Jan. 20—DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball has a date with history, while Salt Fork will try to stop it.

The Blue Devils will try to be the first team since the 2001 Armstrong-Potomac basketball team to win a fourth straight Vermilion County Tournament title on Saturday after beating Hoopeston Area 57-36.

The Cornjerkers took a 12-10 first quarter lead using their inside presence, but in the second quarter, the Blue Devils outscored them 15-2 for a 25-14 Halftime lead.

“We had a big second quarter and we did a great job defensively in getting to passing lanes and creating turnovers,” BHRA Coach Gary Tidwell said. “The overall turnover count was 24-6 and we took care of the ball and made good decisions and as a result of being active, we were able to get a lot of transition points and that helped us.”

“Our big guys got a couple of touches to start the game and then, we never went back to them again,” Hoopeston Area Coach Kevin Root said. “Our game all year has been inside and we didn’t go inside. We had 24 turnovers and had 36 points. They sped us up and we turned the ball over way too much and we got down on ourselves. They are a very good team and they took us out of the offense.”

Ayden Ingram had 16 points to lead BHRA, while Brett Meidel had 12, Hayden Rice had 10 and Micah Stanford added nine.

Anthony Zamora led Hoopeston Area with 11 points, while Kendrick Sigerill had six and Mason Rush added five.

Root said that even with practice, it was tough to catch the Blue Devils.

“It is different from practice speed to game speed and we tried to go game speed and replicate what they do,” Root said. “It was a learning experience for us and we look forward to playing next week at our place.”

In the final game from Thursday, the Storm beat the Comets 57-24. Just like in the game before, Oakwood made it a game as it was tied 13-13 after the first quarter, but Salt Fork would outscored it 44-11 the rest of the way.

Story continues

“The one thing defensively to start the game was that our rotations were bad and they were picking us apart,” Salt Fork Coach Andrew Johnson said. “The second quarter is, our Rotations got better and we were able to play better defense.”

“We had a lot of turnovers and that hurt us and we didn’t execute,” Oakwood Coach Jeff Mandrell said. “Salt Fork is a great team and they forced a lot of those problems. At times we had shots, but we didn’t make them.”

While Blake Norton was held back with early foul trouble, Salt Fork’s offense ran through senior Garrett Taylor.

“He commands a lot of attention, but he’s skilled and plays with a big motor, so he’s a tough matchup on the glass,” Johnson said. “Sometimes our offense is better when we miss a shot because they can get it and make something happen.”

Taylor had 17 points, while Norton battled through his problems for 16 points and Jameson Remole had 10 points.

“We had good inside and outside balance and I think that was key to us getting to where we wanted to go,” Johnson said. “We had good rhythm and good teamwork. Those things combined for a good effort against a talented team.”

Jackson Dudley had seven points for the Comets, who had key player Dalton Hobick out for almost a quarter after hitting the floor in the middle of the first quarter.

“The trainer cleared to bring him in. He does what he can do and he’s a good player,” Mandrell said. “But we have to look past this and just move on.”

The Comets will play the Cornjerkers for third place on Saturday at 6:30 pm

“We will play a team that beat us and after our first meetings with them, we wanted to play these teams again,” Root said. “So this will be a great game.”

The Championship game is at 8 pm and Tidwell said there is pressure, but the team has the experience to get past the pressure.

“We had a lot of success in the last few years and that is because we have good players and they perform well in this tournament,” Tidwell said. “The guys are looking forward to it and the Championship game and Salt Fork and Oakwood are two great teams, so it is going to be a challenge either way. Hopefully we can rest up and get a good practice in on Friday before Saturday.”

“Get ready for a battle plain and simple,” Johnson said. “They are a great basketball team and the y beat us early in the year. They present a different challenge, but their ability to drive is elite in this area, so we have to have our best effort defensively. They are also ballhawks, so if we don’t take control of the ball, we will have a tough ball game.”

In Thursday’s first game, Westville beat Armstrong-Potomac 60-53. Drew Wichtowski had 17 points for the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had 15, Landon Haurez had 11 and Zach Russell added 10.

Kollin Asbury had 20 points to lead the Trojans, while Ryan Edwards had 10 and Nathan Rogers added nine.

The Tigers will play for fifth place in Saturday’s first game at 5 pm against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.