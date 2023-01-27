Blue Devils Set to Play in 2023 Spring Soccer Cup

WINSTON-SALEM – Duke men’s soccer is one of ten premier programs that are participating in the 2023 Spring Soccer Cup Hosted by Wake Forest, the university announced today.

The Blue Devils joined 2019 NCAA Champions Georgetown, 2021 NCAA Champions Clemson, Wake Forest, North Carolina, NC State, Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh in the 10-team field. Along with the two NCAA titles, these teams have combined to earn 31 NCAA Tournament appearances, 12 regular season conference titles, seven College Cup berths, and four conference tournament titles over the past four seasons.

Each program plays three matches in league play prior to arriving in Winston-Salem for the final event. Following the three league matches, the Finals matches at Spry Stadium are determined with the 10 programs being seeded. Shuffling among the seeds can be done if a repeat opponent is scheduled.

On Sunday, April 16, the tentative schedule is as follows:

Match 1: Spry Soccer Stadium (12 pm)

Match 2: Spry Training Field 2 (12 pm)

Match 3: Spry Training Field 1 (2:15 pm)

Match 4: Spry Soccer Stadium (4:30 p.m.)

Tickets for the event are available for purchase here. All seating is general admission. Seating on the Walt Chyzowych Alumni Hill is free. Children three and under do not need a ticket to enter if sitting on a lap; if their own seat is needed a ticket should be purchased.

