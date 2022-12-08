Blue Devils Close Season No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll

DURHAM – The United Soccer Coaches released its end-of-season national rankings for the 2022 campaign on Wednesday, with Duke coming in at No. 6 in the final Women’s ledger.

The Blue Devils earned a spot in the top-10 of the United Soccer Coaches final rankings for the seventh time in the last eight seasons (since 2015), the most top-10 finishes by any program nationally in that span.

National Champion UCLA earned the top slot, while North Carolina, Florida State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Duke, Virginia, Arkansas, South Carolina and TCU rounded out the top-10 teams.

Duke turned in a 15-5-3 record on the season and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year. The 15 wins tied for the seventh-most in school history. The Blue Devils faced one of the toughest schedules in school history going up against nine top-10 ranked teams nationally. The schedule also ranked as the toughest schedule in the country in 2022.

The Blue Devils turned in a 6-2-2 ACC record and went on to advance to the semifinals of the ACC Championship, before failing to advance, 0-0, in penalty kicks. Duke went on to be seeded No. 2 in the NCAA Tournament and collected impressive wins against Radford, No. 16 Texas and No. 13 South Carolina, before falling in the quarterfinals on the road at No. 3 Alabama.

As a team, Duke featured an electrifying offense this season boosted by the tandem of Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader , who combined to score 31 goals. Cooper, the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-American, was the only player in the Nation to rank in the top-10 in goals, assists and points. The ACC Freshman of the Year, Rader tied a freshman school record with 12 goals and led all ACC players in goals and points (29).

Duke’s defense collected 11 shutouts on the season led by a goalkeeper Ruthie Jones All-Region honoree Delaney Graham junior Katie Groff Graduate student Jenna Royson and junior Emily Royson who all logged over 1,700 minutes on the season.

