Blue Devil Women’s Golf to Open 2022-23 Campaign Monday

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – The Duke Women’s golf team will open the 2022-23 campaign Sept. 12-14 at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M, which will be contested at the Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn.

Duke Returns to compete in the ANNIKA Intercollegiate for the seventh time and is coming off a runner-up finish a year ago, after carding a 7-under, 857, score over 54 holes. It marks the fourth appearance at the Royal Golf Club for the event.

The Blue Devils will go up against a stellar field that includes Oregon, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Arizona State, Alabama, Virginia, Auburn, Texas, Florida, Michigan and Minnesota. All teams will play 18 holes each day. The field includes four schools in the top 10 and 10 in the top-20.

Head Coach Dan Brooks enters his 39th season at the helm of the Blue Devils. Over his decorated career, Brooks has led Duke to seven NCAA Championships, 21 ACC Championships and an NCAA Division I record with 140 team wins.

Brooks will field a lineup in Minnesota that includes Juniors Phoebe Brinker and Anne Chen senior Erica Shepherd freshman Andy Smith and sophomore Rylie Heflin .

The tournament includes three former Duke Women’s golf Assistant coaches that coached under Brooks and are now head coaches – Kalen Anderson (South Carolina), Emily Glaser (Florida) and Jan Dowling (Michigan).

Duke will open action on Monday, Sept. 12 beginning at 9:55 am (ET), off hole No. 10 along with Florida and Michigan.

To stay up to date with Blue Devils Women's golf, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching "DukeWGOLF".

