Blue Devil volleyball wins Escanaba Invitational, Pickford falls in four

ESCANABA – The Sault High volleyball team took home some first-place hardware on Saturday, winning the Escanaba Invitational with wins over Houghton (25-21, 25-11) and Escanaba (25-21, 18-25, 15-8) in pool play.

In the semifinals, the Blue Devils took down Stephenson (25-23, 25-11) and then won a rematch with the Eskymos in the final (25-15, 25-20)

Laura Innerebner led the Blue Sault on the day with 31 kills and eight blocks, while Kenzie Bell finished with 29 kills. Claire Erickson had 27 kills and five blocks. Hannah Mauer also had double figure kills with 13. Kenedy Hagan led the team in assists with 95, while Izzy DeWildt led in digs with 30. Lucy Huskey had 26 digs, and Chelsea McLeod had 23.

Earlier in the week, the Devils took part in a tri-meet in Cheboygan to face the Chiefs and the Cardinals of Onaway. The Devils dropped both sets against the Chiefs (18-25, and 22-25), before bouncing back and sweeping the Cards (25-15, 25-20).

