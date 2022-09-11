Blue Demons get needed pickup in Babacar Mbengue

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: Head Coach Tony Stubblefield of the DePaul Blue Demons looks on during a college basketball game against the Coppin State Eagles at Wintrust Arena on November 10, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Babacar Mbengue may not be the biggest name in the 2023 class, but DePaul Basketball will appreciate Landing him this past week.

When it comes to recruiting, there have been some recent ups and downs for DePaul Basketball. The latest news came when four-star forward Tafara Gapare not only de-committed from the team this offseason but then ultimately ended up picking UMass and reclassifying for this year.

The Blue Demons only have one true incoming freshman (Zion Cruz) and currently no class of 2023 commits. But that changed this past week, with the announcement that center Babacar Mbengue will be joining the program in the future.

Mbengue is a 7’0 center originally from Senegal that has been playing his high school ball in New Jersey. He’s a very interesting prospect that already projects to be a plus-defender at the college level and has an improving Offensive game as well. He’s a very good rim protector and can block shots, while also capable of running the floor and being a constant lob threat.

According to 247sportsComposite, Mbengue is a three-star prospect but can easily rise towards being top-100 overall in the 2023 class. He has plenty of promise and continues to get better, while already having a good fundamental base and good instincts. And based on the roster DePaul may have in the future, they could need the young big to have an early impact when he arrives on campus.

The projected starter at center for the upcoming season is Nick Ongenda, a rising senior who actually entered the transfer Portal this offseason. He made the decision to come back to the Blue Demons, but one has to assume that whether he uses the available 5th year or not, Ongenda likely won’t be around for much longer with the team. The only other center on the roster is Yor Anei, who is already using his 5th year of eligibility to come back.

The rest of the frontcourt also features Seniors in Javan Johnson, Brandon Johnson, and LIU Brooklyn transfer Eral Penn. The only non-senior is 6’8 JUCO transfer Da’Sean Nelson. So DePaul is definitely going to have its work out for them next offseason Rebuilding inside but they’re off to a good start with the Talented big man in Mbengue.