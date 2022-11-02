Blue Cow Arts & Across-the-Way Productions announce FloydFest 23 ~ Forever for July 26-30, 2023

FLOYD, VA — A full headliner announcement paired with a brand-new location top Blue Cow Arts & Across-the-Way Production’s November 1 announcement of FloydFest 23~Forever, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 26 to 30, 2023, at its new home, dubbed “FestivalPark,” located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.

Blue Cow Arts & Across-the-Way Productions celebrate more than two decades of bringing the artistry of live music into full focus via the art of the festival with the announcement, which features a listing of arguably the most powerful headliners in the festival’s history — The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and Goose — as well as an incredibly strong class of additional acts: Elle King, Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings Present: Sometimes Y, Ripe, Shane Smith & The Saints, Atlin Gün, Nikki Lane, The Hip Abduction, Ian Noe, Neighbor, Eggy, The Wilder Blue, plus FloydFest 22~Heartbeat On-the-Rise winner,

Palmyra, and runner-up, The Jared Stout Band.

“For this year’s program, I wanted to ensure that the quality FloydFest is known for remains true and endearing to the thousands who flock to our unforgettable experience on the mountain,” said Kris Hodges, FloydFest producer and founder. “By bringing in some of the nation’s best rock, country, jam and Americana artists, FloydFest continues to be ‘Forever’ making Strides in the industry … and beyond. Our new location and next level experience will be sure to tantalize all Senses and awaken the spirit in all who attend.”

Blue Cow Arts and Across-the-Way Productions released tickets for FloydFest 23~Forever at noon ET on Monday, Nov. 1, 2022, via its brand-new www.floydfest.com, as well as a hefty sampling of the artist lineup that will descend on Floyd County, Va., July 26 to 30, 2023. Click to https://aftontickets. com/floydfest23 for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices will remain the same through Dec. 31, 2022, with the first price increase — in tandem with the release of single-day GA tickets — scheduled for Jan.

1, 2023. Subsequently, ticket prices increase again on April 1, 2023, again on July 1, 2023, and for the final time when Gates open for the festival on July 26, 2023, if tickets remain. The second round of lineup additions for FloydFest 23~Forever is set for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, with more to follow over the next six or more months.

“Welcome to our new home and thanks for continuing the ride,” said John McBroom, FloydFest co-owner and CEO. “FloydFest is the people, and the new setting will bring us closer. See y’all in Floyd in July.”

That ride in 2023 will feature extraordinary headlining performances from the world-famous legendary rock visionaries, The Black Crowes; one of the most vital and thrilling forces in present-day rock-and-roll, My Morning Jacket; nine-time GRAMMY AWARD recipient Sheryl Crow; and Connecticut’s indie-groove all-stars experiencing a meteoric rise, Goose. On the journey to becoming legendary themselves, the rest of the Talent of the initial announce — as well as the headliners — can be discovered, explored and devoured via extensive bios, links and Playlists by visiting https://floydfest.com/lineup/ .

In fact, the new information available on the newly designed FloydFest.com goes on ‘Forever’ — visit the site to find:

• Brand-new and expanded FAQs, including info by ticket type and pricing tiers: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/

• A brand-new Site Map, which will be regularly updated throughout the season: https://floydfest.com/site-map/

• The valued Partners of FloydFest 23~Forever: https://floydfest.com/partners/

• The evolving lineup, artist information, Playlists and links: https://floydfest.com/lineup/

• Rules, a Packing list and directions: https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/

• Glamping info: https://floydfest.com/glamping/

• Area Lodging info: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-lodging/

• A Spotify playlist featuring artists from FloydFest 23~Forever:

• Information on Festival Experiences (such as Outdoor Adventure and the Children’s Universe), plus access to customer service, booking contacts, vendor info, Volunteer info … and more!

“Our Endgame has always been to become the gold-standard example of a ’boutique’ festival, and now, with a new home, and with the stated goal to park and camp each-and-every patron on one site — eradicating the need for offsite lots and offsite shuttles — our dream is manifesting into reality. We are grateful, we are energized, we are inspired — and we’re doing this for our patrons,” said Sam Calhoun, chief operating officer of FloydFest and Across-the-Way Productions. “What we have created as a festival and family over the past two decades+ has blossomed into a year-round, indelible intention and lifestyle. Our renewed mission is to sustain this family for years and years to come. What we have curated and originated is bigger than each of us, and it deserves to go on ‘Forever.'”

Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), and then flourishing during FloydFest 21~Odyssey (2021), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — Hosted yet another Incredible assemblage of artists during FloydFest 22~Heartbeat (2022), and those recording sessions recently premiered on social media and on a dedicated YouTube channel (“FloydFest Bus Stop”): https://bit.ly/3TK8bj4. The FloydFest Bus Stop is set to return for FloydFest 23~Forever, after receiving national press for its Distinctive content and unique presentation.

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, Healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists Performing on six+ stages over five days.

FloydFest is located at its new home, “FestivalPark,” located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. Find detailed directions, a Packing list and rules by visiting https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/. Extensive, detailed and updated FAQs can be found by visiting https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/. Click to https://aftontickets.com/floydfest23 for a direct link to tickets.

For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email [email protected] Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 540-215-2002 on their mobile device.

