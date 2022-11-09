Blue Cain Signs Letter-of-Intent with Men’s Basketball – Men’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Four-star guard Blue Cain of Knoxville, Tenn., has signed a letter-of-intent to join Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team, head Coach Josh Pastner announced.

The 6-4 Cain, who is finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., after attending Knoxville Catholic School, is ranked No. 98 overall and No. 13 among shooting guards in the 247Sports composite rankings. He was listed No. 84 by On3 at the time of his verbal commitment to Tech in early June. He chose the Yellow Jackets over Yale, Tennessee, Syracuse, South Carolina and others.

“Blue is going to be a really good player,” said Pastner. “He’s a really good athlete who can shoot the ball very well. He has a high basketball IQ and will fit very well with what we do. He’s a high-character young man, and he’ll be a great addition to our team, our program and the Georgia Tech community. We’re very excited to have him join our program.”

Cain averaged 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals for Knoxville Catholic in 2021-22, leading the Irish to the Division II-AA state Championship game, while earning a spot on the all-state tournament team. They gained national attention at the National Basketball Players Association event in Orlando, Fla., where 32 of the top 50 prospects in the 2023 class participated. Cain was one of 10 named to the event’s all-star team after averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals, while hitting 53.4 percent of his shots from the floor, and his team won the tournament.