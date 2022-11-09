Blue Cain Signs Letter-of-Intent with Men’s Basketball – Men’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
THE FLATS – Four-star guard Blue Cain of Knoxville, Tenn., has signed a letter-of-intent to join Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team, head Coach Josh Pastner announced.
The 6-4 Cain, who is finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., after attending Knoxville Catholic School, is ranked No. 98 overall and No. 13 among shooting guards in the 247Sports composite rankings. He was listed No. 84 by On3 at the time of his verbal commitment to Tech in early June. He chose the Yellow Jackets over Yale, Tennessee, Syracuse, South Carolina and others.
“Blue is going to be a really good player,” said Pastner. “He’s a really good athlete who can shoot the ball very well. He has a high basketball IQ and will fit very well with what we do. He’s a high-character young man, and he’ll be a great addition to our team, our program and the Georgia Tech community. We’re very excited to have him join our program.”
Cain averaged 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals for Knoxville Catholic in 2021-22, leading the Irish to the Division II-AA state Championship game, while earning a spot on the all-state tournament team. They gained national attention at the National Basketball Players Association event in Orlando, Fla., where 32 of the top 50 prospects in the 2023 class participated. Cain was one of 10 named to the event’s all-star team after averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals, while hitting 53.4 percent of his shots from the floor, and his team won the tournament.
“I had a great relationship with the coaching staff,” Cain told On3 in June. “On the official visit, they showed Endless love, and I loved the way they did things on and off the court. It’s a family over there. It just felt right on the visit. They run a lot of ball screens with fluidity, and they play fast. I fit with that.”
“Headed to Georgia Tech, guard Blue Cain has held his own and he’s been one of the most consistent performers,” wrote Eric Bossi of 247Sports. “In a sea of prospects looking to be flashy or play outside of themselves looking to prove a point, Cain has let the game come to him and been productive in doing so. He’s hit open jumpers, made nice passes to teammates out of the pick and roll, and has simply been one of the most reliable players to hit the floor.”
