Blue Apron Takes Big Step Toward Net-Zero Goal

Blue Apron has partnered with Planet FWD, a carbon management platform for consumer companies, as it continues to take actionable steps towards its goal of net zero. Through this partnership, Blue Apron plans to conduct a more thorough review of its Scope 3 emissions by leveraging Planet FWD’s platform to measure, report and plan action on its carbon footprint for its meal kits as well as company-wide emissions. Blue Apron is the first meal kit company on the platform.

A new report shows that consumer concerns about the environment are accelerating. According to Chicago-based market research firm Mintel, the number of consumers citing climate change as a top environmental concern has risen to 46% from 39% over the past year alone.

“Since our founding 10 years ago, Blue Apron has made it a priority to help ensure we have a positive impact on the world and the communities around us,” said Linda Findley, president and CEO of New York-based Blue Apron. “While mitigating our impact on our climate has been a priority for us, over the past few years, we’ve pushed that commitment further, as we believe it is imperative for us, now more than ever, to take action. Through this partnership with Planet FWD, a leader in this space, we will have the data to take our goal of net zero a step further.”

Planet FWD’s proprietary software helps reduce the cost and complexity of creating sustainable and carbon-neutral products with Scope 3 emissions modeling capabilities to help brands address their supply chains. Its Life Cycle Analysis database, the largest in the market for agricultural products, will not only further Blue Apron’s commitment to responsible sourcing, but also allow carbon impact data to inform future recipe creations and innovations for the company.

“Blue Apron is creating a blueprint for what it means to be a climate-friendly meal kit company. We’re proud to help Blue Apron’s team further their climate impact goals and create a meaningful example for change in their industry, supply chain and beyond,” noted Julia Collins, founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Planet FWD.

Meanwhile, Blue Apron posted a third consecutive quarter of revenue growth and record average order value for its second quarter ended June 30. Net revenue rose slightly year over year and 6.0% sequentially to $124.2 million, inclusive of a bulk sale to an enterprise customer. Average order value rose 7.1% year over year and 6.6% sequentially to $67.14, a record high for the company, primarily due to a pricing increase.

Last month, Blue Apron expanded on its convenient meal options beyond dinner. Designed to be ready in 30 minutes or less and featured on its Add-ons menu, options include kid- and adult-approved recipes that can be used for an after-school snack, a packable lunch, a simple dinner or somewhere in between. The new Add-ons are described by the company as a quick and fun take on classic recipes that can be prepared ahead of time or on the spot.