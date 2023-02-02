Blowout win said more about Bama than Vandy

Alabama Basketball history was made Tuesday night in Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide’s 101-44 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores was the largest winning margin for Alabama in its SEC basketball history.

For the Commodores it was somewhat like riding the Andrea Gail into the Perfect Storm.

Unlike the crew of the Andre GailVanderbilt will return to toil again on Saturday, perhaps humbled, a bit battered, but needing to do what Alabama did Tuesday night – shed Memories of the last game.

Two minutes into the game, Vandy led by five points. A Crimson Tide deluge put Alabama up by 10, less than seven minutes later. Then the game got ugly for the Commodores. Vandy had to land a late three to go to the Halftime Locker room, trailing by 28 points.

The game was far from ugly for the Crimson Tide. The Alabama defense was smothered. The shooting was scorching. Nate Oats used 14 players. Brandon Miller, who led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 22 points, played only 27 minutes. No other Alabama player logged more than 21 minutes.

Nate Oats spoke about his team after the game and how the players responded to the Oklahoma loss.

They answered the bell. They got the message. They really coached each other over the last three days, to be honest with you. They’re a great group.

Another comment from Nate Oats spoke volumes about the Mindset he and his staff work to develop.

We tell our guys frequently, just lose yourself in the game and the offense will take care of itself.

That is exactly what happened Tuesday night. While shooting 59% for the game, Alabama held Vanderbilt to 25% shooting. Alabama Basketball made 46% outside the arc and 71% at the foul line, while also making 29 assists and outrebounding the Commodores, 45-33.

There is context to be considered. Vandy came into the game having lost five of its last seven. They took a tough road loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, losing 72-66 in College Station.

Vanderbilt coach, Jerry Stackhouse is unhappy with the effort of some of his players. He started a walkon against the Crimson Tide. Vandy fans and unfriendly media are sour on Stackhouse.

Talking about the Commodores, Nate Oats said,

I respect Vanderbilt a lot, so it was kind of unfortunate for them that they were the team to follow up the Oklahoma game.

What the game’s outcome will mean for Vanderbilt is someone else’s story. What the game confirmed about this Alabama basketball team is, when the Crimson Tide is at its best, it can be college basketball’s best team.

Note: Thanks to Stat Broadcast for the live stats.

Next for the Alabama Crimson Tide is a Saturday trip to Baton Rouge. Another blowout win would be far from joyless.