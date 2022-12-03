Blow for Brazil & Arsenal! Jesus ruled out of World Cup with injury – here’s the games he could miss

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with Brazil due to a knee injury.

Jesus to miss the rest of the World Cup

Persistent knee issue has worsened

Likely to miss Arsenal return to Premier League action

WHAT HAPPENED? Jesus has been ruled out for up to a month with a persistent knee injury that he aggravated in Brazil’s 1-0 group stage defeat to Cameroon on Friday, GOAL can confirm. He was substituted in the 64th minute and could be seen being consoled by Neymar at the end of the game. Brazil are awaiting further test results to determine the nature of the injury and the exact timeframe for his recovery.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury will not just rule Jesus out of the remainder of Brazil’s World Cup campaign, but several games when the Arsenal return to domestic action. If Brazil were to reach the World Cup final, Jesus would miss up to eight games. Providing he doesn’t have any setbacks, his return could come against Tottenham in the north London Derby on January 15.

AND WHAT’S MORE: Jesus has been in good form for Arsenal this season. He’s scored five goals and assisted six in the Premier League and has played a part in all three of Brazil’s World Cup games so far. Brazil are already sweating on Neymar’s fitness ahead of facing South Korea in the last 16, with their Talisman still recovering from an ankle injury sustained on matchday one.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR JESUS? Jesus will remain with the Brazil Squad for the time being, with Arsenal in close contact with both the player and his national team physios.

