Blount Named Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina Women’s basketball forward Drive Blount was named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her performances against South Carolina State and College of Charleston, it was announced by the conference on Tuesday. It is the fourth career conference Weekly award for the Northampton, Pa., native.

The Graduate student led the Chants to a 1-1 record last week, where she scored 47 points and grabbed 26 rebounds. She shot 68.0 percent, going 17-of-25 overall from the floor, and was 11-of-13 from the free throw line combined in the two contests.

Blount has scored 20 or more points in five straight games.

The 5-11 forward led the Chanticleers to an 87-56 win over in-state foe SC State with a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Chants’ second win of the season.

Blount scored a season-high 24 points and added a season-high 15 rebounds to record her 21st career double-double while leading five players in double-digit scoring in the loss to the Cougars.

Coastal Carolina will return to the HTC Center for the next contest, as the Chanticleers will welcome the Furman Paladins to Conway, SC, on Sunday, Dec. 11. The opening tip is scheduled for 2 pm ET.

