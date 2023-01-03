BLOOPER: Patrick Beverley Overthrows Alley-Oop To LeBron James

It’s Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Charlotte, North Carolina, facing off with the Charlotte Hornets.

During the first quarter, the Lakers had an excellent opportunity on a fastbreak to have an exciting highlight.

Patrick Beverley and LeBron James were in the open court with only one defender to guard the two of them, but Beverley overthrew a lob to James.

The video Bleacher Report posted of the blooper has over 100,000 views in less than 30 minutes.

