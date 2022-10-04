Bloomington South clips Martinsville in soccer Sectional opener

MARTINSVILLE — It looks like the Class 3A Martinsville boys’ soccer Sectional is going to be a pain in the grass for No. 9 Bloomington South.

The Panthers had to learn to live with that in Monday’s opening round game against the host Artesians, and escaped with a 2-1 win and a spot vs. Terre Haute South (a 3-0 Winner over Terre Haute North) in Wednesday’s semifinals at 6 p.m

Martinsville’s team itself was enough of a challenge. The Arties came in 11-5 with one of the best squads they’ve fielded in years. So South never expected to mow them down. Their field is on the other hand…

“Even the first time we played them (a 5-2 home win), we knew they were a good team,” South Coach Cobrin Calvert said. “Not a typical Martinsville team. Their Coach has done a real good job. They’re more organized and disciplined and they have some players.

