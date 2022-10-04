Bloomington South clips Martinsville in soccer Sectional opener

MARTINSVILLE — It looks like the Class 3A Martinsville boys’ soccer Sectional is going to be a pain in the grass for No. 9 Bloomington South.

The Panthers had to learn to live with that in Monday’s opening round game against the host Artesians, and escaped with a 2-1 win and a spot vs. Terre Haute South (a 3-0 Winner over Terre Haute North) in Wednesday’s semifinals at 6 p.m

Martinsville’s team itself was enough of a challenge. The Arties came in 11-5 with one of the best squads they’ve fielded in years. So South never expected to mow them down. Their field is on the other hand…

“Even the first time we played them (a 5-2 home win), we knew they were a good team,” South Coach Cobrin Calvert said. “Not a typical Martinsville team. Their Coach has done a real good job. They’re more organized and disciplined and they have some players.

“We knew we had to play well. What we were not prepared for was the condition of the field.”

Martinsville’s field is already Shorter than Bloomington North’s and Narrower than Edgewood’s, so that confining space changes a lot of things already. Add in thick grass and there was another element for South (13-1-3) to overcome.

“It was hard to pass and dribble,” Calvert said. “Then it’s a really small field and with their style, it’s very direct, they just clear it all the way up the field and go to our 18.

“We couldn’t play a normal formation. We had to do a 4-2-4 and completely bypass the middle of the field. There was no possession or anything we normally want to do. It was just kickball back and Forth and who got lucky.”

And South was luckiest in the end.

Defense wins out

It was a game with little rhythm for either side as 30 fouls were called and with a shrunken field, free kicks were invitations to take a crack at goal. Still, Martinsville ended up with just four shots on target.

South got on the scoreboard first, 30 minutes in, as a cross nicked off Joe DeGiorgio and found Sebastian Brena-Ochoa, who dribbled past three Defenders and beat the keeper low to the far post. But with six seconds left in the half, a handball call in the box gave Juan Sarobe a penalty kick and he buried it.

South broke the tie Midway through the second half as DeGiorgio fought off a defender at the top of the box and tucked the ball into the top left corner.

“We didn’t retreat then, we were still pushing and we were getting opportunities,” Calvert said. “I wanted more. But with five minutes left, we did drop back. I had just one forward up top putting pressure on them and they didn’t get many chances outside of a couple of free kicks that were dangerous.”

Now it’s on to Terre Haute South (8-9) and the Panthers hope to have senior forward CJ Santiago back from injury.

“I’m very proud of them,” Calvert said. “We had to make a lot of adjustments in that game. It definitely wasn’t our best game, but they had a lot going against them.

“We started off, there wasn’t much rhythm, but we switched up the formation and we had to pull guys off and tell them what we were doing and then put them back in.

“It took a few minutes to adjust. Martinsville did what we knew they were going to do, but with the conditions and the calls, it went both ways, it kept killing the pace of the game.”

Bloomington North and Center Grove will kickoff around 8 following South and THS.

