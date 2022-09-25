Bloomington North, Southern end seasons at golf regional

FRANKLIN — Bloomington South junior Melanie Southern was the top local finisher at the Franklin Regional on a blustery Saturday at The Legends shooting an 80 to tie for 10th.

Bloomington North, led by an 87 from junior Darian Lafferty, ended up 13th with a 439.

Only the top three teams and top two individuals are not on those teams advanced to the state finals.

It was another Chilly start as Southern opened with a 43 on the Creek nine, then finished strong with a 37, which included a birdie on No. 16.

“Melanie gave it her best out there today on a difficult test of golf,” South Coach Jim Southern said. “She started the morning off on the Creek nine and with the cool temperatures coupled with the wind made scoring difficult.

