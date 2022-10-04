Bloomington names new arts, entertainment director

BLOOMINGTON — A new director of arts and entertainment has joined the city of Bloomington, city leaders announced Monday.

Anthony Nelson, who previously was team lead for the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, will begin his new role Oct. 10.

“We are going to bring great entertainment to the city that offers diverse events and acts,” said Nelson, who will act as executive director for the BCPA and Grossinger Motors Arena. “The team will focus on getting the arena and the BCPA back on the map as top performing art destinations in Central Illinois.”

Nelson, a Lincoln College business management graduate, has worked for the city for more than seven years. He started as business manager for Miller Park Zoo and in the past year, he worked as business manager for the parks, Recreation and cultural arts department.

“We had a strong pool of candidates with a couple of heavy hitters that have been there and done that,” City Manager Tim Gleason said. “We kept coming back to Anthony as the obvious choice. His loyalty, passion and dedication to the community truly shone through. You can train a person up or into a position, but you can’t buy all the traits Anthony brings to the position. I’m excited about what comes next.”