Bloomington Arts Commission sets up new grant for Emerging local artists

The Bloomington Arts Commission has opened the application window for the Fall 2022 Emerging Artist Public Art Project Grant. The program offers local artists the opportunity to propose a creative art project that contributes to the city.

All Bloomington Residents over 18 years old are eligible for the $2,000 grant, and prior formal art training is not required. The application is due at 5 pm on Oct. 24, and applicants should apply through the program’s Google form.

Criteria for the application includes a clearly defined vision for the art project and a plan to achieve it, impact on the community and promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion, according to the City of Bloomington website. Applicants’ art projects may include public art installations, performances, exhibitions, workshops and children’s programs.

Elliot Josephine Leila Reichert, Grants committee chair for the Bloomington Arts Commission and curator of contemporary art at the Eskenazi Museum of Art, said the grant is meant to support artists while ensuring Bloomington is a culturally rich place to live.

“By trying to spread out this impact across many artists in many organizations, we’re hoping that we impact many different kinds of artistic communities in Bloomington,” Reichert said.

Bryony Gomez-Palacio, Bloomington Arts Commission chair, said the grant will help make Bloomington a more artistically vibrant town.

“It’s about fostering creativity so that those who are in this town feel embraced by the city and by the community,” Gomez-Palacio said. “The community can reciprocate by enjoying those projects.”

Holly Warren, Assistant director of the arts for the commission, said she hopes this grant will guide and encourage artists to create more art to influence the art in the city as well.

“We’re thinking not just how we can give money to local artists and arts organizations in the city, but also how we can curate really nice pieces of public art,” Warren said.

According to the city of Bloomington’s website, The Bloomington Arts Commission offered three additional grant cycles this year, including the Arts Project Support Grants, Emerging Artist Grants and Operating Support Grants.

The commission holds office hours every grant cycle — there are four every year — to help with grant writing and other questions, Gomez-Palacio said.

Applicants looking for help in completing the application should email Warren, at [email protected]