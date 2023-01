A Connecticut high school varsity boys basketball game ended with the teams playing 4-on-4 after a fight resulted in 17 ejections Friday night.

The fight took place during the New Britain at Bloomfield game Friday, according to Ed Lynch, the IAABO Board 6 commissioner that serves both schools and the Greater Hartford area.

Lynch said there were 17 players ejected: three players who were in the game at the time of the fight and an additional 14 players combined from both teams who left the bench. Lynch said no coaches were ejected.

Lynch was unsure at what point of the game the fight and ejections occurred. But he did say both teams finished the game with just four players.

WFSB-3, which had someone at the game, reported that there were only three Bloomfield players on the court to finish the game. WFSB, which did not air video from the fight, showed officials discussing the incident with coaches, then panned to the scoreboard which showed 1:36 left in the second quarter and Bloomfield leading 34-20.

“Any player is responsible not to leave the confines of the bench no matter what happened. That’s why they were all ejected,” Lynch said.

According to the CIAC handbook, all players ejected must serve a one-game suspension. “When an athlete is ejected from any CIAC contest the athlete is ineligible to participate in the next contest at the same level of play,” the Handbook reads.

Bloomfield, the No. 9 team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, defeated New Britain 71-62.

Bloomfield’s next game is Monday at East Hartford, while New Britain plays Tuesday at RHAM. Bloomfield and New Britain, both members of the Central Connecticut Conference, are scheduled to play again in February.

Requests for comments on the incident to both Bloomfield superintendent Dr. James Thompson, Bloomfield High School principal James White and New Britain superintendent Tony Gasper were not immediately returned.

This incident comes on the heels of fights which occurred following the conclusion of games between Weaver and Middletown on Jan. 17 and Bassick and Wilbur Cross on Jan. 16.