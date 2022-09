A GoFundMe page has been established for Bloomfield boys basketball Coach Kevin Moses, who was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon cancer.

That page was created Sunday with a goal to raise $15,000. As of Monday evening, a total of $15,739 had been raised through more than 200 donations.

Moses' daughter, Brandi, posted on her Twitter account about the GoFundMe page. "For those who don't know .. my father, Coach Mo has recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon cancer. Its so unreal, but he is loved by many & i love anyone who loves him! If you are able to donate, thank you. If not, all I ask for is a few prayers," she wrote. Moses coached the Warhawks to the CIAC Division IV state boys basketball championship last March. Bloomfield defeated Granby 58-54 in the Championship game held at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Warhawks benefited from a tough CCC schedule that included Windsor, Simsbury, Platt and New Britain. They advanced to the CCC tournament quarterfinals. Bloomfield was the No. 6 seed in the Division IV tournament. It defeated Bethel, Branford and Morgan en route to the final. It was Bloomfield's first state championship since 2008.