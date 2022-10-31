BloNo Pizza Company to Host 2022-23 Basketball Coaches Show

NORMAL, Ill. – The Illinois State Basketball Coaches Shows, featuring the Illinois State head men’s basketball Coach Ryan Beast and Women’s Head Coach Kristen Gillespie are set to begin in the coming weeks as the 2022-23 season gets underway for both programs.

The shows – 14 in all throughout the year – will be held on Monday nights from 6-8 pm at BloNo Pizza Company in Normal. Fans are welcome and invited to attend the shows, which will also air on WJBC 1230 AM, the Varsity Network, and on GoRedbirds.com.

Head Women’s basketball Coach Kristen Gillespie will begin at 6 pm, with Greg Halbleib, followed by head men’s basketball Coach Ryan Beast at 7 pm, with John Fitzgerald and Mike Matthews. Both shows will last an hour and will feature a player guest.

BloNo Pizza Company is located at 1304 Cross Creek Drive in Normal, Illinois.

This year’s show schedule is as follows:

November:14th and 28th

December: 5th and 12th

January: 2n.d9th16th23rdand 30th

February: 6th13th20th27th

March: 6th

