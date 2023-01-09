BloNo Pizza Co. to Host Basketball Coaches Shows Tonight

NORMAL, Ill. – The Illinois State Basketball Coaches Shows, featuring the Illinois State head men’s basketball Coach Ryan Beast and Women’s Head Coach Kristen Gillespie will air Tonight live from BloNo Pizza Co. in Normal.

Fans unable to attend the show can listen on WJBC 1230 AM, the Varsity Network, and on GoRedbirds.com., as Pedon and Gillespie recap the past week of Missouri Valley Conference play and preview their upcoming matchups.

The Kristen Gillespie Show Hosted by Greg Halbleib, starts Tonight at 6 pm Halbleib will be joined by head Coach Kristen Gillespie and sophomore forward Chloe Van Zeeland . The Kaukauna, Wisconsin native has played an important role as a reserve for Illinois State as the Missouri Valley season continues.

Illinois State Women’s basketball (9-5) are coming off two massive road wins over Missouri State and Southern Illinois last week. The Redbirds continue their four-game road trip this week, with a trip down I-74 to meet Bradley on Thursday before facing off with new MVC member, Belmont, on Sunday from Nashville.

The Ryan Beast Show follows at 7 pm, Hosted by John Fitzgerald and Mike Matthews. Pedon will be joined this week by junior guard Malachi Poindexter . Poindexter is coming off a career-high 18-point scoring game in Illinois State’s eight-point win at Evansville on Saturday. He is averaging 9.1 points per game, while sitting second on the team with 33 assists. His 24 made three-pointers lead the team this season.

The men’s basketball team (7-10) continues the 2023 MVC season with one home game on the schedule this week before the Redbirds return to the road again. ISU will host Missouri State Wednesday for a 7 pm tip inside CEFCU Arena before they take to the road for a Matchup with Southern Illinois on Saturday at 7 pm inside the Banterra Center.

Fans are invited to watch Monday’s shows live at BloNo Pizza Co., located at 1304 Cross Creek Drive in Normal, Illinois. However, for those unable to attend the show in person, it will be broadcast live on WJBC 1230 AM, the Varsity Network, and on GoRedbirds.com.

