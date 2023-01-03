BloNo Pizza Co. to Host Basketball Coaches Shows Tonight

NORMAL, Ill. – The Illinois State Basketball Coaches Shows, featuring the Illinois State head men’s basketball Coach Ryan Beast and Women’s Head Coach Kristen Gillespie will air Tonight live from BloNo Pizza Co. in Normal.

Fans unable to attend the show can listen on WJBC 1230 AM, the Varsity Network, and on GoRedbirds.com., as Pedon and Gillespie recap the past week of Missouri Valley Conference play and preview their upcoming matchups.

The Kristen Gillespie Show Hosted by Greg Halbleib, starts Tonight at 6 pm Halbleib will be joined by head Coach Kristen Gillespie and freshman guard Abbie Aalsma . Last weekend, as the MVC season started, Aalsma notched six points against both Drake and UNI, including a season-high in free throw attempts (6) and makes (4) versus the Bulldogs last Friday.

The Women’s basketball team (7-5), which began MVC play last weekend 1-1 after defeating Drake Friday before dropping a result to UNI Sunday, begin a four-game road trip this week as they head to Springfield, Missouri to face the Lady Bears of Missouri State Thursday before trekking to Carbondale to square off with Southern Illinois Saturday.

The Ryan Beast Show follows at 7 pm, Hosted by John Fitzgerald and Mike Matthews. Pedon will be joined this week by redshirt junior guard Liam McChesney . The British Columbia, Canada native is coming off his second career performance with 20+ points, after leading the Redbirds with 22 (including scoring the first 11 for ISU) against UNI last Saturday.

The men’s basketball team (6-9) continues the 2023 MVC season with one home game on the schedule this week before the Redbirds return to the road again. ISU will host Indiana State Wednesday for a 7 pm tip inside CEFCU Arena before they take to the road for a Matchup with Evansville Saturday at 1 pm inside The Ford Center.

Fans are invited to watch Monday’s shows live at BloNo Pizza Co., located at 1304 Cross Creek Drive in Normal, Illinois. However, for those unable to attend the show in person, it will be broadcast live on WJBC 1230 AM, the Varsity Network, and on GoRedbirds.com.

