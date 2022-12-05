BloNo Pizza Co. to Host Basketball Coaches Shows Tonight

NORMAL, Ill. – The Illinois State Basketball Coaches Shows, featuring the Illinois State head men’s basketball Coach Ryan Beast and Women’s Head Coach Kristen Gillespie will air Tonight live from BloNo Pizza Co. in Normal.

Fans unable to attend the show can listen on WJBC 1230 AM, the Varsity Network, and on GoRedbirds.com., as Pedon and Gillespie recap the past week of action for their respective programs and look ahead to this week’s games.

The Kristen Gillespie Show Hosted by Greg Halbleib, starts Tonight at 6 pm Halbleib will be joined by head Coach Kristen Gillespie and junior forward Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor . In a tough loss last Saturday for the Redbirds at Saint Louis, she would finish with five points and eight rebounds in 14 minutes of action. So far in 2022-23, the Omaha native is averaging 3.0 rebounds per game as well as holding two blocks to her name in 87 minutes of play.

The Women’s basketball team (5-2), which has seen two consecutive losses, will look to rebound as they host their annual Education Day on Tuesday against UMSL before hitting the road to face the Purdue Boilmakers on Sunday. Tuesday will tip off at 11 am CT inside CEFCU Arena while Sunday’s contest is set for a 1:00 pm CT from Mackey Arena.

The Ryan Beast Show follows at 7 pm, Hosted by John Fitzgerald and Mike Matthews. Pedon will be joined this week by a senior forward Ryan Schmitt . The Van Meter, Iowa native played an important role as a reserve in Illinois State’s 10-point win over Belmont on Sunday afternoon.

The men’s basketball team (3-6) has a pair of home games this week, opening on Wednesday, December 7 when the team hosts Eastern Michigan on Wednesday evening at 7 pm before making a return to the program’s roots on Saturday afternoon, with a 3 pm tip-off against SIUE inside the former home of Redbird Basketball, Horton Field House.

