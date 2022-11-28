BloNo Pizza Co. to Host Basketball Coaches Shows Tonight

NORMAL, Ill. – The Illinois State Basketball Coaches Shows, featuring the Illinois State head men’s basketball Coach Ryan Beast and Women’s Head Coach Kristen Gillespie will air Tonight live from BloNo Pizza Co. in Normal.

Fans unable to attend the show can listen on WJBC 1230 AM, the Varsity Network, and on GoRedbirds.com., as Pedon and Gillespie recap the past week of non-conference play and preview their upcoming matchups.

The Kristen Gillespie Show Hosted by Greg Halbleib, starts Tonight at 6 pm Halbleib will be joined by head Coach Kristen Gillespie and junior guard Ta’Shonna Wright-Gaskins . In her three games in Las Vegas, Wright-Gaskins either tied or set a career scoring mark three times, including back-to-back games of 10 points against Louisiana Tech and UNLV. She is also averaging 3.3 rebounds on the year with seven steals and three blocked shots.

The Women’s basketball team (5-1), which saw the team record the first 5-0 start to a season in program history, is on the road for the only game during the week, a Saturday evening battle with the Saint Louis Billikens at 7 p.m

The Ryan Beast Show follows at 7 pm, Hosted by John Fitzgerald and Mike Matthews. Pedon will be joined this week by a fifth-year guard Seneca Knight . The New Orleans native was recently named to the All-Tournament Team at the Cayman Islands Classic, as he also reached 1,000 career points in the second game of the trip against Western Kentucky.

The men’s basketball team (2-5) has a pair of MVC games this week, opening on Thursday, December 1 when the team travels to Murray, Kentucky to take on the Murray State Racers before hosting Belmont on Sunday, December 4 inside of CEFCU Arena at 1 p.m

