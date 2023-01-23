BloNo Pizza Co. to Host Basketball Coaches Shows Tonight

NORMAL, Ill. – The Illinois State Basketball Coaches Shows, featuring the Illinois State head men’s basketball Coach Ryan Beast and Women’s basketball head coach Kristen Gillespie will air Tonight live from BloNo Pizza Co. in Normal.

Fans unable to attend the show can listen on WJBC 1230 AM, the Varsity Network, and on GoRedbirds.com., as Pedon and Gillespie recap the past week of Missouri Valley Conference play and preview their upcoming matchups.

The Kristen Gillespie Show Hosted by Greg Halbleib, starts Tonight at 6 pm Gillespie will be joined by senior forward DeAnna Wilson . Wilson – who averages 11.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game – comes off a weekend in which she scored 36 points with 14 rebounds over the two games, helping the Redbirds to a 2-0 week.

Illinois State Women’s basketball (13-5, 7-1 MVC) swept Indiana foes Indiana State and Evansville over the weekend and remained tied for first place in the MVC standings, heading into a weekend where the Squad travels to Valparaiso (Friday) and UIC (Sunday).

The Ryan Beast Show follows at 7 pm, Hosted by John Fitzgerald and Mike Matthews. Pedon will be joined this week by redshirt junior forward Harouna Sissoko . This season Sissoko has played in 13 games with seven starts. He has pulled down 29 rebounds and scored 42 points with eight blocked shots and a field goal percentage of .552 (16-of-29) and a free throw percentage of .909 (10-of-11).

The men’s basketball team (8-13, 3-7 MVC) continues the 2023 MVC season with a road game at Rival Bradley on Wednesday before hosting the Southern Illinois Salukis on Sunday afternoon inside CEFCU Arena.

Fans are invited to watch Monday’s show live at BloNo Pizza Co., located at 1304 Cross Creek Drive in Normal, Illinois. However, for those unable to attend the show in person, it will be broadcast live on WJBC 1230 AM, the Varsity Network, and on GoRedbirds.com.

GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Athletic Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos and more.