BloNo Pizza Co. to Host Basketball Coaches Shows Tonight

NORMAL, Ill. – The Illinois State Basketball Coaches Shows, featuring the Illinois State head men’s basketball Coach Ryan Beast and Women’s Assistant Coach Katrina Beck will air Tonight live from BloNo Pizza Co. in Normal.

Fans unable to attend the show can listen on WJBC 1230 AM, the Varsity Network, and on GoRedbirds.com., as Pedon and Beck recap the past week of Missouri Valley Conference play and preview their upcoming matchups.

The Kristen Gillespie Show Hosted by Greg Halbleib, starts Tonight at 6 pm Halbleib will be joined by Assistant Coach Katrina Beck and senior forward Hannah Kelle . Beck will be filling in for head coach Kristen Gillespie while she is on the recruiting trail. Kelle has made 10 appearances for the Redbirds in 2022-23, including in both games last week, as the Lincoln, Nebraska native averages seven minutes of playing time, 1.3 rebounds a game, and has collected three blocks and three steals.

Illinois State Women’s basketball (11-5) recently wrapped up their four-game road trip with wins over Bradley and Belmont last week. The Redbirds return home to CEFCU Arena on Friday to host Indiana State before welcoming Evansville on Sunday.

Friday will offer free admission for all fans when ISU hosts its “Pack the Arena” game. As part of “Pack the Arena,” Illinois State is also making it a “Black Out” on Friday with fans being encouraged to wear black ISU gear to the game.

The Ryan Beast Show follows at 7 pm, Hosted by John Fitzgerald and Mike Matthews. Pedon will be joined this week by junior guard Luke Kasubke . Over the last week Kasubke scored 17 points, making 5-of-9 shots from the field, 3-of-7 from long range and 4-of-5 at the Charity stripe. He also dished out three assists, grabbed two steals and a blocked shot as the Redbirds went 1-1 on the week with a win at home over Missouri State and a loss at Southern Illinois.

The men’s basketball team (8-11) continues the 2023 MVC season with a road game at UNI Wednesday before hosting the Valparaiso Crusaders on Saturday afternoon inside CEFCU Arena. When the Redbirds return home Saturday, it will be a “Black Out” game as fans are encouraged to wear black ISU gear.

