BloNo Pizza Co. to Host Basketball Coaches Show Tonight

NORMAL, Ill. – The Illinois State Basketball Coaches Shows, featuring the Illinois State head men’s basketball Coach Ryan Beast and Women’s Head Coach Kristen Gillespie will air Tonight live from BloNo Pizza Co. in Normal.

Fans unable to attend the show can listen on WJBC 1230 AM, the Varsity Network, and on GoRedbirds.com., as Pedon and Gillespie recap the past week of action for their respective programs and look ahead to this week’s games.

The Kristen Gillespie Show Hosted by Greg Halbleib, starts Tonight at 6 pm Halbleib will be joined by head Coach Kristen Gillespie and Graduate guard Jada Stinson . Last week for the Redbirds, Stinson compiled a total of 28 minutes over two games as she played a pivotal part in ISU’s defense throughout the week. So far in 2022-23, the Fayetteville, NC native has two steals and three rebounds in 54 minutes of action.

The Women’s basketball team (6-3) returns home this Sunday to wrap up their 2022-23 non-conference slate as the Green Bay Phoenix pay CEFCU Arena a visit. The Redbirds and Phoenix tip off at 2 pm CT inside CEFCU Arena as ISU looks to get back on the winning track ahead of the start of MVC play later this month.

The Ryan Beast Show follows at 7 pm, Hosted by John Fitzgerald and Mike Matthews. Pedon will be joined this week by junior guard Darius Burford . Over the last week the Bolingbrook, Illinois, native averaged 15 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Redbirds, who went 2-0. Burford currently stands eighth in the NCAA in free throw percentage on the season, making 28-of-30 (93.3%).

The men’s basketball team (5-6) comes into Finals week riding a three-game win streak, including a triumphant return to Horton Field House on Saturday in which the Redbirds picked up a 78-71 win over the SIUE Cougars in the first men’s Collegiate basketball game in the facility for nearly three and a half decades. ISU has only one game this week, on Saturday, December 17 when the team faces off against the Ball State Cardinals in the Inaugural Indy Classic, the first of two games on the day. The Redbird game tips off at 2:30 pm (CT) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers.

Fans are invited to watch Monday’s shows live at BloNo Pizza Co., located at 1304 Cross Creek Drive in Normal, Illinois. However, for those unable to attend the show in person, it will be broadcast live on WJBC 1230 AM, the Varsity Network, and on GoRedbirds.com.

