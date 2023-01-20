Blom Takes Home Top Defensive Honor, Joined by Three Dukes on All-State Team

NORFOLK, Va. – James Madison redshirt junior Alexandra Blom was named the 2022 Virginia Sports Information Directors Women’s Soccer University Division Defensive Player of the Year and is joined by three of her teammates on the All-State First Team, as announced by the organization Thursday afternoon.

Blom is the first VaSID Defensive Player of the Year recipient in program history and represents the first VaSID major award winner since Corky Julien was named Player of the Year after the 2009 season. Joining Blom on the First Team are Classmates Brittany Munson a redshirt sophomore Lexi Vanderlinden and sophomore Amanda Attanasi .

The four First Teamers for the Dukes are the most in program history and the most overall selections since 2010. The Laurels are only the sixth time JMU has garnered at least four All-State selections in a single season.

The VaSID Accolades are the most recent honors that Blom has been awarded following the 2022 campaign. She has been named both the Sun Belt Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and Eastern College Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, while also earning All-Sun Belt, All-ECAC and All-Southeast Region First Team laurels. During the season, she played in and started 18 matches while logging 1641:52 in goal. She fell one shutout shy of the program record with nine Solo shutouts, as she ranked 11th in the country in save percentage (0.66) and 15th in goals against average (0.603). Her GAA mark stands as the top single-season GAA in program history and her 11 total shutouts also set a new program high.

Munson played in all 21 matches along the backline with 20 starts, as she earned her first ever All-State selection as a defender. The Merrick, NY native has already been tabbed to the All-Southeast Region Second Team and All-Sun Belt First Team after leading a JMU defense that ranked fifth nationally in save percentage (0.872), tied for sixth in shutout percentage (0.619) and ninth in goals against average (0.560). Munson also anchored a backline that set single-season program records in fewest goals allowed (12) and shutouts (13), while also setting the record for consecutive minutes without being scored upon at 475:31.

A first time All-State selection as well, Attanasi played in 20 matches with 16 starts at the forward position. She led the Dukes in all Offensive categories, including assists (three), game-winning goals (six), goals (nine), points (21), shots on goal (31) and shots (55). She finished in the top 10 across the Sun Belt in game-winning goals (t-first), shots on goal (t-second), goals (t-second), shots (fourth) and points (t-fifth). Her six game-winning goals also sit as third most in a single season at JMU. Attanasi was also named to the All-Southeast Region Second Team by United Soccer Coaches after the campaign.

Vanderlinden earns her first career All-State selection after playing in 21 matches with 18 starts in the midfield. The All-Southeast Region Third Teamer and All-Sun Belt Second Teamer finished the year with a goal and eight assists for a total of 10 points, with her eight assists the top Sun Belt mark. She recorded three multi-assist matches, including a career-high three against Texas State in the regular season. She became the 13thth Duke in program history to notch at least three assists in a single match and the first since 2019. She currently sits tied for 25th in program history for assists in a career with 13.

The Dukes are tied with Virginia for the most selections on the All-State First Team. JMU finished the 2022 campaign at 12-4-5, the least number of losses in a season, and made an appearance in the Sun Belt Championship game.