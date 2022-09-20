Blocking, serve receive bring success for Pratt Greenbacks in volleyball – Pratt Tribune

By Jayden Mies

Student Reporter Special to the Tribune

The Pratt High School Volleyball Team performed very well at all three levels this past week. They had two away meets, Tuesday the 13th at Larned, and Thursday the 15th at Garden City.

On Tuesday, Varsity, JV, and C Team all traveled to Larned, where they would play Larned and Hoisington. All three levels went undefeated at this meet. At the varsity level, several girls stepped up to lead the winning effort. Against Larned, Junior Jaycie Theis had 7 Ace Serves and 7 Kills. Sophomore Ryann Eastes had 5 kills, and Senior Delayni Griffitts had 3. Against Hoisington, Theis had 10 kills, Senior Marleigh Bates had 8, and Eastes had 7. Griffitts also had 6 blocks to go along with Bates’ 3.

Head Coach Summer Younie was very pleased with the effort on all three levels on Tuesday night. “I felt that we blocked much better than we had been this season. We usually pass the ball well, but I thought we really did a great job on serve receive Tuesday night.”

The Varsity and JV Teams traveled to Garden City on Thursday night, where they put up solid performances. The Varsity played against Hays, Garden City, and Ulysses, and posted a 2-1 record. They beat Hays in 3 matches, lost to Garden City in 2, and beat Ulysses in 2. Theis had a solid game against Hays with 10 Kills, Eastes had 8, and Junior Corinne Donnenwerth and Senior Gabby Gatlin both had 4. Bates also had 3 blocks. Against Garden City, Theis and Donnenwerth both had 3 kills, and Eastes had 1 Ace. Finally, against Ulysses, Donnenwerth led the team with 7 kills, Eastes had 5, and Theis had 4. Bates also claimed 2 blocks to her name.

Although the girls lost a tough battle against Garden City, they were able to finish the night well. Younie was proud of this effort that they girls gave. “We struggle some on serve receive, but I felt that we had some girls really step up offensively and get some big hits for us. Another area I feel we could excel in is Pursuing the ball. We do a great job of getting a touch on a ball, hustling after it and finding a way to get it over the net.”

Younie also said that she would like to see the girls improve in a few areas. “We need to keep improving on our blocking and our serving, but I feel the area that we most need to improve upon is our aggressiveness. We have to be more aggressive on offense. We can’t afford to give easy balls over the net to our opponents. It makes it too easy for them to hammer the ball back at us.” When asked what she was most looking forward to as the season goes on, Younie said, “We have a lot of talent and athleticism, on the team, and I’m excited to see how they grow as players and teammates. As they gain confidence, their level of play is going to improve.”

Junior Jaycie Theis also had some positive things to say about the team. “I’m very proud of how well we’ve adjusted to a few changes that have been made in our rotation, as well as how positive we’ve stayed no matter the circumstances. I’m excited to see what other great things we can do as a team!”

Eastes, the lone sophomore on the starting squad, was also very happy with how the team played this past week.

“I felt that on Tuesday we played with the mentality that we were going to come home with two wins, and we all cooperated as a team very well,” she said. “On Thursday, we played our hearts out and left everything on the floor. The first game we came out strong and held Hays under 15 points. Garden City, however, ran a faster offense than we were used to. We tried to adjust but didn’t play how we hoped. We ended the night strong with a win over Ulysses.”

Eastes also spoke of how much she enjoys playing with her teammates and coaches.

“All of us played hard and had fun competing with them,” she said. “I can’t wait for the rest of the season to continue improving and winning. We couldn’t have accomplished any of this with a different team of coaches, and I’m so thankful for how close all of us are on and off the floor.”