BLINN VOLLEYBALL EXTENDS WINNING STREAK TO FIVE BY SWEEPING WHARTON

The 12th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team used a trio of stellar offensive performances to fuel a Region XIV Sweep of Wharton County Junior College on Saturday in Wharton, Texas.

The Buccaneers won 25-19, 25-10, 25-18 and improved to 28-6 overall and 9-4 in conference play.

Freshman hitters LaNeah Lara and Don’Yah Cosie had 11 kills apiece, while NJCAA Division I Kills leader and sophomore Kierslynn Wright added 10 (494 total) as the Bucs won their fifth straight match.

“I thought the girls did a really nice job today,” Blinn head Coach Terry Gamble said. “It was a good win and a good team effort.”

Gamble added that he was impressed with the efforts of freshman setter Darby Nash (37 set assists) and freshman utility player Kaylin Kruse, who finished with 10 digs alongside Nash.

Sophomore libero Ellie Turner paced the Bucs with 30 digs to add to her NJCAA Division I-leading total (779).

Wright had three service aces, while Turner had two.

Blinn visits Victoria College for a conference Tilt at 6 pm on Thursday, Oct. 20, in Victoria, Texas.

Story by Joe Alberico, Blinn College Sports Information