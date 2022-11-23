BLINN THEATER ARTS TO PRESENT “THE DAY BEFORE CHRISTMAS”

The Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theater Arts Program is inviting the public to their holiday musical production of “The Day Before Christmas.”

“The Day Before Christmas” is Blinn’s annual Faculty showcase, and it promises to be fun for the entire family.

The story of the play is that Santa Claus and his team are getting ready at the North Pole for the biggest night of the year, when a trickster known as Jack Frost shows up to cause some chaos.

It stars Technical Theater Arts Professor Kevin Patrick as Santa Claus, Theater Arts Professor Brad Nies as Jack Frost, and Dean of Arts, Kinesiology, and Agriculture Debbi Vavra as Mrs. Claus.

The play is under the direction of Theater Arts Instructor Jennifer Patrick, and the music will be directed by Instrumental Music Professor Jill Stewart.

Blinn Theater students will round out the remainder of the cast. They will also be joined by members of the Brenham Broadway Kids from the Brenham Children’s Chorus as Santa’s elves, as well as, members from Center Stage Dance Studio as tap-dancing reindeer and snowflakes.

Night time performances will be held Thursday, December 1, and Friday, December 2, at 7pm. They are also going to have two Matinee showings on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, at 2pm.

Tickets are $10 and available on their website at www.blinn.edu/boxoffice.