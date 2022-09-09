BLINN THEATER ARTS-BRENHAM RELEASES 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

The Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theater Arts Program promises a little something for everyone in their performances for the 2022-2023 school year.

The season begins with “Houdini”, which runs from October 6-9. That will be followed by “The Day Before Christmas” running December 1-4.

After the winter break, “Vinegar Tom” will be performed February 16-19, and “Ladies at the Alamo” runs from April 27-30.

All performances are at the Dr. WW O’Donnell Performing Arts Center. The Thursday and Friday night performances start at 7pm, while the Saturday and Sunday performances are going to be 2pm matinees.

“Houdini” is described as a part Biography and part Fantasy look at the life of world-renowned Magician Harry Houdini. It is also Blinn’s entry into the Kennedy Center American College Play Festival.

“The Day Before Christmas” is Blinn’s Theater Arts Faculty Showcase. It is about Jack Frost causing wintry Chaos for Santa Claus on the biggest night of the year. Blinn Theater Arts Professor Brad Nies will play the part of Jack Frost, while Technical Theater Professor Kevin Patrick will play Santa Claus.

“Vinegar Tom” is a historical tragedy that is set during the witch hunts of early modern Europe. It is about a woman who is named as a witch by a man that she has spurned romantically. This will also be Blinn’s entry into the Texas Community College Speech and Theater Arts Play Festival.

“Ladies at the Alamo” is about an artistic director of a regional Theater in Texas City, who is challenged by her Board of Trustees. Nies described it as part “Steel Magnolias” and part “Designing Women.”

Ticket information for each performance is available at www.blinn.edu/boxoffice.