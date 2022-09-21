BLINN OPENS NEW PERFORMING ARTS SEASON WITH ‘THE GREATEST PIANO MEN’

Blinn College kicks off its newest season of the Performing Arts Series Tonight (Tuesday) with “The Greatest Piano Men”.

The production, set for 7 pm at the Dr. WW O’Donnell Performing Arts Center in Brenham, celebrates the world’s Greatest pianists and showmen, from Elton John and Stevie Wonder to Beethoven and Liberace.

The show is from Jeff Davis, executive producer of Broadway’s “Rock of Ages”. It features storytelling, video, female backup singers, a great band, and 25 hit songs, including “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Superstition,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “New York State of Mind.”

Season and individual show tickets can be purchased at www.blinn.edu/boxoffice. They are also available in person at the box office in the lobby of the O’Donnell Performing Arts Center between 10 am and 5 pm Tuesdays through Fridays, and by calling 979-830-4024.

Tickets are $35, with a $15 option to attend a special pre-show reception featuring the artists.