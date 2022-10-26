BLINN-BRENHAM THEATER ARTS INSTRUCTOR ELECTED TO LEAD TEXAS EDUCATIONAL THEATER ASSOCIATION

Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theater Arts instructor Erin Moore has been elected to a leadership role in the Texas Educational Theater Association (TxETA).

Moore, a part-time instructor in the Blinn College District Theater Arts Department and Fine Arts Coordinator at Sealy High School, was elected to serve as president-elect, president, and past president. All are two-year terms.

Moore was elected at the TxETA’s annual Theaterfest, held recently in Galveston. She was among a contingent of Blinn Theater arts Faculty and students who attended the event. Moore, a TxETA member since 1989, said she is looking forward to serving in this capacity.

“TxETA is an invaluable resource for Theater educators at all levels,” she said. “Not only does it serve as a training ground for all elements of Theater education, TxETA also provides Networking opportunities, support for administrators, is a liaison for vendors and developers, and an excellent resource for the newest and most innovative Theater ideas.”

Moore said Blinn’s Theater Program “has been a fixture in my life for 30 years.” She has been a part-time instructor for two years, working with the dual credit program at Sealy High School, where she teaches acting and technical theatre.

Blinn College-Brenham Theater Arts Professor Brad Nies and Technical Theater Arts Professor Kevin Patrick accompanied four students to Theatrefest. Nies and Patrick oversaw Blinn’s recruitment booth and auditioned and met with potential Theater arts majors.

Nies served as respondent for the 10-Minute Play competition at the event’s Playfest and also co-hosted a workshop on “Writing Horror for the Stage.” Patrick attended workshops on projection, design and equipment, lighting design and equipment, and summer theater camps.

Blinn sophomore Josiah Fernandez took part in acting auditions, Performing for 42 schools and receiving 13 callbacks from Tarleton State University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Sam Houston State University, Oklahoma City University, the University of Oklahoma, Midwestern State University, University of Houston, Hardin-Simmons University, West Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, and Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Theater Arts sophomore Alyssa Hale took part in the musical acting auditions. Schools that called back included West Texas A&M University, Tarleton State University, Stephen F Austin State University, Sam Houston State University, Midwestern State University, and Hardin-Simmons University.

Luke Parker, a sophomore, also attended a staged reading of an original one-act play entitled “Lion Heart.”

Freshman Benedite Trecy attended five workshops and part-time Theater Instructor Ezekiel Morgan served as special guest Coordinator for the TxETA conference.

