Blindness prevention group exceeds goal for eye test pledges

The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness exceeded its goal of 5 million eye tests pledged by World Sight Day, the group announced on its website.

It’s Oct. 14, 2022, the day after World Sight Day, the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) said it received 6,813,097 pledges globally to #LoveYourEyes from individuals who committed to get vision testing or just take better care of their eyes, the group said on its website.

“We are calling on the sector to join us to help prioritize their own eye health and leaders to ensure eye care is accessible, inclusive and affordable to everyone, everywhere,” the IAPB said.

CooperVision, as a global patron of the IAPB, joined the organization’s leaders at the United Nations on Oct. 11 and 12 to Advocate for eye health screenings and services in schools worldwide, the company said in a press release.

CooperVision also signed an IAPB letter calling for the UN Secretary-General António Guterres to appoint a special Envoy on vision to help fulfill the global commitment of reaching 1.1 billion people with vision impairment who do not have access to eye care services.

Employees from CooperVision also conducted fundraisers to Donate to Optometry Giving Sight, of whom the company is a global Platinum partner.

Alcon also supported World Sight Day efforts around the world.

Company Associates already provided vision screenings to more than 21,000 Fort Worth, Texas-area students this year and estimated that another 5,000 would be screened between World Sight Day and Oct. 18, Alcon said in a press release.

On World Sight Day Alcon Hosted a children’s vision awareness workshop in Geneva. In addition, Alcon India provided vision screenings for 140 children from two orphanages.

Alcon is also hosting a global associate photo contest Oct. 10 to 17 in Honor of World Sight Day. The Winner will receive $10,000 that they can donate to an eligible eye health organization of their choice.

Click here for more information on the IAPB’s efforts: https://www.iapb.org/world-sight-day/.