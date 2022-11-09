Blenrep Misses Main Study Goal for Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Treatment with Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) did not meet the main trial goal of improved progression free survival (time during and after treatment when the patient lives without disease progression) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, according to a press release.

GSK, the drug’s manufacturer, reported that the DREAMM-3 trial evaluating Blenrep versus Pomalyst (pomalidomide) in combination with low-dose Dexamethasone demonstrated average progression-free survival rates of 11.2 months and seven months in the Blenrep and Pomalyst combination groups, respectively.

Additionally, objective response rate (the percentage of patients whose disease shrunk from treatment) was 41% with Blenrep and 36% with Pomalyst. The median duration of response (the time the disease responds to a treatment without growth or spread) was not reached with Blenrep and was 8.5 months for Pomalyst. At 12 months, the percentage of patients whose disease was still responding to treatment was 76.8% and 48.4%, respectively.

Overall Survival (time treatment until death from any cause) data was not fully matured at the time of analysis, but median rates were 21.2 months with Blenrep and 21.1 months with Pomalyst.

Side effects were consistent with those previously reported, including Sever keratopathy (damage to the cornea that occurs primarily from prolonged exposure of the ocular surface to the outside environment).

Blenrep was previously granted accelerated approval by the US Food and Drug Administration as a monotherapy to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after at least four prior lines of therapy.

Additional trials within the DREAMM clinical trial program will continue to evaluate Blenrep in combination with other novel therapies and standard of care treatments. Data from the DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 phase 3 Trials are planned to be announced in the first six months of 2023.

