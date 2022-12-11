Bleave in Syracuse Episode 62: Soccer One Win From Title, Football Coaching Changes

Bleave in Syracuse podcast Episode 62, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! Orange men’s soccer is in the National Championship game and the football team has lost both of its coordinators. Mike McAllister, Josh Crawford and Sammy St. Jean break it all down. You can subscribe and listen on your favorite podcasting platforms as linked below.

Apple Podcasts: LINK

Stitcher: LINK

Tune-In: LINK

Google Podcasts: LINK

iHeart Radio: LINK

Spotify: LINK

Scroll to Continue

You can also listen to the podcast on the Bleave website HERE.

Syracuse wrapped up a 7-5 2022 season that saw the Orange jump out to a 6-0 start and a top 15 national ranking. That was followed by five straight losses before ending the year with a win. Syracuse started with an impressive showing against Louisville in a 31-7 win and followed that up with a 48-14 blowout of UConn. Syracuse answered those two strong performances by rallying to beat Purdue 32-29 and Virginia 22-20 in the Dome before blowing out Wagner 59-0. After a bye, Syracuse then defeated NC State 24-9. The Orange suffered its first loss of the season 27-21 at Clemson followed by its first home loss in a 41-24 set back to Notre Dame. Syracuse was on a four game losing streak after falling at Pitt 19-9 and Florida State 38-3. After falling at Wake Forest and extending the losing streak to five, Syracuse snapped that streak with a win at Boston College. As a result of all of that, SU earned a berth in the Pinstripe Bowl to face Minnesota.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF