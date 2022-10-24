‘Bleav in UCLA’: Bruins Lose to Oregon, Basketball Makes AP Top 10

Sam Connon and Travis Reed shared their thoughts on UCLA football’s 45-30 loss to Oregon on Saturday, as well as what the defeat could mean moving forward. UCLA men’s basketball, on the other hand, opened at No. 8 in the preseason AP Poll and reportedly beat San Diego State in its secret scrimmage Sunday.

“Bleav in UCLA” – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, Hosted by former UCLA men’s basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

