‘Bleav in UCLA’: Bruins Lose to Oregon, Basketball Makes AP Top 10

Sam Connon and Travis Reed shared their thoughts on UCLA football’s 45-30 loss to Oregon on Saturday, as well as what the defeat could mean moving forward. UCLA men’s basketball, on the other hand, opened at No. 8 in the preseason AP Poll and reportedly beat San Diego State in its secret scrimmage Sunday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button