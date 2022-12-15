BlazeSports America Announces First Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team in Georgia

New Team Powered by the Atlanta Hawks Provides Greater Opportunity for Women in Sports

ATLANTA, GA – BlazeSports America, a nonprofit organization founded after the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games and a leader in the field of Adaptive sports and recreation, announces the creation of the first Women’s wheelchair basketball team in the state of Georgia, which will be powered by the Atlanta Hawks.

The BlazeSports Lady Ballers Hosted multiple Women’s Clinics this fall, to introduce the sport to interested Athletes in the Southeast and have now formed an official team.

“We are beyond excited to expand accessibility to basketball within the state,” states Dawn Churi, Executive Director of BlazeSports. “As a woman in the industry, it is incredibly important to me to provide other women with more opportunities to participate and grow their love for the game. By spearheading Georgia’s first female wheelchair basketball team, we’re expanding the Adaptive sports industry and opening the door for these Athletes to have a place to compete. The Atlanta Hawks are a perfect partner for us to accomplish these goals.”

BlazeSports and the Atlanta Hawks have an extensive partnership, which dates back to 2013. This partnership includes the Hawks Foundation’s support of BlazeSports America’s Jr. Hawks Wheelchair program, which is one of the nation’s fastest growing and most successful youth wheelchair basketball programs in the Southeast .

In October 2022, the Hawks announced additional support for BlazeSports America’s Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball program to assist with items such as practice facility expenses, athlete travel support, team uniforms, and equipment repair.

“We are excited to continue this amazing partnership with BlazeSports,” says Mara Cunningham, Manager of Community Basketball Programs for the Hawks and BlazeSports Lady Ballers head coach. “The addition of a Women’s wheelchair basketball team to their offerings is a great stride towards representation in sports, particularly Adaptive sports. We are thrilled to be part of the next chapter and see these Athletes grow.”