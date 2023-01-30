Blazers interested in Jae Crowder trade with Suns

The Phoenix Suns haven’t had the services of forward Jae Crowder at all this season, but apparently, that hasn’t stopped teams from inquiring about a trade to add the 32-year-old to their roster.

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, the Portland Trail Blazers are the latest squad to be linked for potential landing spots, along with the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.

Per Moore: “The Suns effectively have tiers of options for the trade deadline and Crowder. While it’s true that teams aren’t beating down the door to add the forward who wants a significant extension, hence his effective holdout this season, that doesn’t mean there aren’t interested teams.

“The Bucks have already been reported here and elsewhere as the team that was close to acquiring Crowder weeks ago before the third team in the deal, Houston, balked at their returning draft compensation. But the Bulls and Blazers are two other teams interested in Crowder.”

Jae Crowder is in the last season of a three-year, $29 million contract. He is slated to make just over $10 million, but because he’s not getting the extension he wants, the decision to hold out looks firm.

If someone does decide to trade for Crowder, they would be getting a player who can provide defense and spread the court with three-point shooting, which is something every team could use. Of course, Crowder would have to get up to speed on a new system, and work his way up to game-shape.

As of now, it appears his days as a member of the Suns are over.