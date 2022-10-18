Blazers Forward Nassir Little Signs Contract Extension

Former UNC basketball star Nassir Little has signed a four-year, $28 million contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Nassir Little hasn’t had an easy road in the NBA.

Although it hasn’t always been easy, the former UNC basketball standout signed a contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. It’s a four-year, $28 million deal for Little, as the news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Furthermore, the $28 million is fully guaranteed.

Portland Trail Blazers F Nassir Little has agreed to a four-year, $28M extension, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2022

After just one season at North Carolina, Little entered the NBA Draft in 2019. While he flashed potential at North Carolina, it was clear that he would need a few more years to fully develop. He started slowly in the NBA, including dealing with a few different injuries.

Little stuck with it and was able to show Massive Strides in 2021. The Blazers underwent a roster transformation, leaving a lot of minutes available. Before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in January, Little was having a career year.

He started 23 of the 42 games that he was available for, averaging 25.9 minutes per contest. That was nearly double the playing time he earned in 2021, and he ran with the opportunity. Little averaged 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. They shot 46.0% from the field, while also making over one three-pointer a game at a 33.1% clip.

Now, after signing a four-year extension, he figures to be a key component of the Blazers this season. The team doesn’t exactly have high expectations for the season, but it’ll be fun to continue to watch Little’s development.

The NBA season is right around the corner, as things tip-off on Tuesday night. The Blazers’ season begins on Wednesday, as Nassir Little travels on the road to face Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings.

