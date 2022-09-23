Blau’s late goal lifts Eagles past Regents

Next Game: at Alverno College 9/24/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 24 (Sat) / 1:00 PM at Alverno College

VERONA, Wis. – The Edgewood College Women’s soccer team continued their run of shutout contests, defeating Rockford University 1-0 in conference play on Thursday evening. The Eagles controlled most of the contest, with 70 percent possession and 33 shots, 16 on goal. Greta Blau came through for the winning goal in the 81st minute.

HOW IT HAPPENED

– Edgewood College (6-1-1, 2-0-1 NACC) controlled possession throughout the game with a 33-0 edge in shots. It was a shot from Blau in the 81st minute that proved to be the difference as the ball ricocheted off a defender and into the net.

– Blau led the Eagles offense with seven shots, four on goal. Siobhan Gallagher and Mandy Fitzgerald both notched six shots, three each on goal. In total, 10 Eagles took a shot in the contest. 18 shots came in the first half and 15 after the break. Edgewood College finished with a decisive 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.

– Edgewood College controlled the ball for 70 percent of the contest and spent a whopping 78 percent of their time in the attacking half of the field.

– Elizabeth Ellison made 15 saves for Rockford University (3-4-0, 1-2-0 NACC).

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

– It has now been six contests since the Eagles have given up a goal. Just three allowed goals on the season, back on September 1. Edgewood College is one of four NACC schools (Concordia Wisconsin, Dominican, and MSOE) who have yet to give up a goal in conference contests. In addition, the only other school in the conference to give up just three goals on the season in Concordia Wisconsin.

– This is the second contest of the year in which the Eagles have not allowed a shot by the opposing team. In a 2-0 win over Ripon on September 6 the Eagles did not allow a shot.