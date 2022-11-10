Blake Martinez announces his retirement from the NFL after seven seasons

Seven-year NFL linebacker Blake Martinez announced his retirement from football Thursday after appearing in four games for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 NFL season.

“I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football! I had an amazing journey with some Incredible Franchises , and made Lifelong friendships,” Martinez wrote in an Instagram post. “I have chosen to step away from this career at this time to focus on my family and future passions! I am excited for this new journey and appreciate all the fans and organizations that have supported me throughout the years!”

Martinez was drafted out of Stanford by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In his four seasons in Green Bay, Martinez had 512 tackles, including 144 in 2017, which led the NFL.

Martinez signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the New York Giants in 2020 and recorded 151 tackles, three tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception in his first season as a Giant.

But Martinez Tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2021 season and was cut by New York before the start of the 2022 season.

Martinez signed with the Raiders off the practice squad in October, appearing in four games for Las Vegas. He had 20 combined tackles – 14 solo – during the 2022 season.