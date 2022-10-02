Blake Griffin led the NBA in charges in 2021-22; to Boston’s Marcus Smart, that ‘speaks volumes’

You can count Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart among those excited about adding Veteran big man Blake Griffin to the team, which the Texan floor general made evident after practice on Saturday. “Love it,” said Smart via the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

“He’s not above the rim anymore, but he still does great things,” acknowledged the Flower Mound native in reference to how Griffin’s style of play has morphed over the years to suit his declining mobility. “Last year they led the league in charges taken. For a guy that doesn’t play as much, that speaks volumes,” noted Smart on a topic dear to his heart.

Griffin’s veteran leadership is an added bonus on top of his willingness to put his body on the line, his passing, and his away-from-the-basket game.

“(He’s) a great vet for some of these young guys to listen to,” Suggested the Oklahoma State product, likely happy to have some experienced Voices in the room in a season starting out with a vacuum of leadership at the top.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

Should we trust the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers or Brooklyn Nets to be a better team this season?

Woj: Celtics ‘won’t stand in Udoka’s way’ if suspended Boston Coach gets offer from another team

Boston reportedly cuts training camp invitee Denzel Valentine after Blake Griffin news

Report: Udoka’s use of inappropriate language with female subordinate ‘significantly impacted’ suspension decision

Setting goals for individual Boston Celtics in the 2022-23 NBA season

Celtics Lab 144: Talking training camp and setting season goals with Gary Gulman

List

Four Boston Celtics make HoopsHype’s 20 Greatest shooting guard list

List

Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 52

List

Six Boston Celtics make HoopsHype’s 20 Greatest point guard list

Pete Maravich

List

Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 51

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire