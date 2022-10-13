Blake Griffin Explains What Separates the Boston Celtics From Other NBA Teams

In the 10 days Blake Griffin has been with the Boston Celtics, he’s learned a lot. The Celtics turned to the former No. 1 pick to help beef up a thin frontcourt after newcomer Danilo Gallinari Tore his ACL and starting center Robert Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward enters his 13th NBA season and is on his fourth team. He’s a six-time All-Star and has played on some pretty good teams. Griffin recently spoke about the big difference between the Celtics and many other teams around the NBA.

Blake Griffin fitting in nicely with the Boston Celtics

Blake Griffin of the Brooklyn Nets looks on prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on March 15, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

| Mark Brown/Getty Images.

In less than two weeks, Griffin has already made quite an impression on his new Celtics teammates. He’s no longer the high-flying Dunker he was when the Los Angeles Clippers took him with the first overall pick in 2009. He still has plenty of gas left in the tank and might be just what the Celtics need.

The Celtics don’t expect him to carry the team. It’s the little things he can do that will go a long way this season.

“Obviously, you know Lob City Blake and that Blake Griffin,” Veteran guard Marcus Smart said, per Mass Live. “He’s not there, and he’s not above the rim anymore, but he still does great things. He’s a great professional. Last year, they led the league in charges taken. For a guy that doesn’t play as much, that speaks volumes of what he does.”

Reserve guard Payton Pritchard called Griffin the “perfect fit.”

“I’ve known Blake since high school when I was committed to Oklahoma,” Pritchard said, per NBC Sports Boston. “He’s a great dude. People already love him. He gels well with the team, so he’ll be a perfect fit.”

Griffin feels right at home in Boston and loves what he sees so far with his new teammates.

“I think the intensity and maturity level of this group is off the charts,” Griffin said. “Every day when we get to work, it’s intense. It’s not that we’re going forever, but these guys are locked in, and no one has to tell us to be locked in. It’s refreshing.”

Griffin explains what separates the Celtics from many other NBA teams

Griffin has played on some good teams, and he’s played with some great players. After being in Boston for less than two weeks, he already knows he’s in the middle of something special.

“The first thing I realized right away was just how serious this team is and how mature this team is,” Griffin said, per NBC Sports Boston. “I’ve been fortunate to play with a lot of good players and play on some good teams. Every team in the NBA wants to emulate the result of success. Not every team wants to emulate the process of achieving success.”

Griffin Stressed he’s only been in Boston for 10 days, but he spoke about what separates the Celtics from many other teams.

“Every day when we go to practice,” he said, “I’ve only been here 10 days, but these guys come to practice — and it starts at the top with JT, JB, Marcus, Al, all these guys. They come to practice, and there’s a purpose.

“You’d probably be surprised to know that in the NBA that doesn’t happen every day. That’s what’s been very eye-opening to me and refreshing. I’m here to be a part of that and to help them and to help us stay on that course. I feel honored to be on this team, and I’ve learned from these guys already in the first 10 days.”

Like Sportscasting is Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: Boston Celtics Championship History Countdown — Top 17 Signature Moments Ranked