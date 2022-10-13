Blake Griffin Explains What Separates the Boston Celtics From Other NBA Teams

In the 10 days Blake Griffin has been with the Boston Celtics, he’s learned a lot. The Celtics turned to the former No. 1 pick to help beef up a thin frontcourt after newcomer Danilo Gallinari Tore his ACL and starting center Robert Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward enters his 13th NBA season and is on his fourth team. He’s a six-time All-Star and has played on some pretty good teams. Griffin recently spoke about the big difference between the Celtics and many other teams around the NBA.

